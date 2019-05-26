Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rad Pozniakov
@radpozniakov
Download free
Ukraine
Published on
May 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Amateur hockey team on the frozen lake
Share
Info
Related collections
STCO
51 photos
· Curated by Ryien Blackwood
stco
outdoor
human
fitness
10 photos
· Curated by Rachael Kreft
fitness
Sports Images
human
Hockey
78 photos
· Curated by Ripclearsocial
hockey
Sports Images
ice hockey
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
hockey
People Images & Pictures
team
team sport
Sports Images
Sports Images
ukraine
ice skating
skating
rink
lake
Winter Images & Pictures
vilage
ice hockey
PNG images