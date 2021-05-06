Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sandra Alekseeva
@sand_al
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Odesa, Одеська область, Україна
Published
on
May 6, 2021
Panasonic, DC-GH5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Male mallard duck.
Related tags
odesa
одеська область
україна
Birds Images
duck
mallard duck
urban wildlife
pond
HD Water Wallpapers
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
Free images
Related collections
Magical
52 photos
· Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
Collection #34: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
hand
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures