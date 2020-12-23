Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Valeria Machado
@veemachado9
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 23, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
puddle
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Reflection, Shadow
194 photos
· Curated by Sloan Nota
shadow
reflection
HD Grey Wallpapers
Thing
758 photos
· Curated by Sloan Nota
Things Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Powerful, artful
309 photos
· Curated by Sloan Nota
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
plant