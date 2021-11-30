The former government building, Murray Building (美利大廈）, one of the example of modern architecture, has been converted into a hotel, named The Murray, Hong Kong (香港美利酒店）. The slanted triangular window sills are its iconic characteristics as the orientation/direction of the windows facing the street is specially designed by architect Ron Phillips so as to avoid excessive amount of sunlight shinning into the building, thus creating an energy saving effect and has won the Energy Efficient Building Award in 1994. The photo was taken on Cotton Tree Drive.