Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gytis Bukauskas
@gytisb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
building
People Images & Pictures
human
countryside
hut
rural
shelter
housing
shack
House Images
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Powerful Women
292 photos · Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Journey
20 photos · Curated by Tertia Neethling
journey
bridge
road
Kids
355 photos · Curated by Rebecca Waltz
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures