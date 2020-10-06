Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aswin Raj Thekkoot
@aswinrajthekkoot
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Birds Images
insect
invertebrate
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
pollen
finch
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
People
66 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures