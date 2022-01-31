Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Possessed Photography
@possessedphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SAMSUNG, SM-C115W
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
handrail
banister
building
office building
railing
urban
architecture
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
colors
168 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Life Aquatic
496 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers