Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vitya Lapatey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
hound
rock
outdoors
lip
mouth
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Into the Wild
396 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife