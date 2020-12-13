Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bogdan Costin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Orșova, România
Published
on
December 13, 2020
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wild mushrooms are grown in the forest.
Related tags
orșova
românia
HD Forest Wallpapers
mashroom
Winter Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
fungus
plant
agaric
mushroom
amanita
Public domain images
Related collections
Posed & Poised
76 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
plant
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Metaphorical
52 photos
· Curated by Cara Tucker
metaphorical
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures