Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ergonofis
@ergonofis
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 1, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
electrical device
electrical outlet
white desk
electronic devices
usb
white power bar
plants
standing desk
sit-stand desk
ergonomic
minimalist office
power bar
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images