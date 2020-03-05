Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Peter Albanese
@peteralbanese
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bath, UK
Published
on
March 5, 2020
Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bath
uk
corridor
flooring
floor
building
architecture
column
pillar
Free stock photos
Related collections
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Layers
555 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images