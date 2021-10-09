Go to Maitrayee Raha's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Murti River, West Bengal
Published on NIKON, COOLPIX L810
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

murti river
west bengal
goose
duck
রাজহাঁস
রাজহংস
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
anseriformes
waterfowl
plant
beak
Public domain images

Related collections

Rainy Days
46 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking