Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Sky Wallpapers
cumulus
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #184: General Assembly
7 photos
· Curated by General Assembly
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
The Civil Rights Movement in Color
20 photos
· Curated by Unseen Histories
right
history
colorized