Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ludovic Migneault
@dargonesti
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chibougamau, QC, Canada
Published
on
March 4, 2020
X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaves with water droplets light by flash and softbox.
Related tags
chibougamau
qc
canada
Tree Images & Pictures
water droplets
HQ Background Images
HD Water Wallpapers
flash
Nature Images
branch
leaves
HQ Background Images
wallpaper for mobile
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vegetation
acanthaceae
Flower Images
blossom
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Solar Eclipse 2017
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
2017
solar
Eclipse Images & Pictures
Creep it Real
67 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
HQ Background Images