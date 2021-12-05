Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Experimental
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
Backgrounds
Related collections
Portrait - II
452 photos · Curated by Amine
building
outdoor
human
1W website
10 photos · Curated by Renata Gomez
outdoor
human
plant
infrared pictures
1,132 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
infrared
outdoor
germany