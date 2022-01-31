Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ilham Abitama
@ilhamabitama
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indonesia
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 1200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indonesia
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
leaves
leaves background
monstera
monstera leaf
monstera plant
garden
plant pot
wet leaves
monstera leaves
monstera deliciosa
wet
plant wallpaper
rain
leaves wallpaper
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
Free pictures
Related collections
STYLED FOOD
349 photos · Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos · Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Winter
33 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor