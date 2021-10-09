Go to Derek Lee's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Leica Camera AG, LEICA M (Typ 262)
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
pottery
potted plant
jar
vase
balcony
planter
vegetation
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures

Related collections

feet
143 photos · Curated by Anna
feet
shoe
leg
Denim for Days
121 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
denim
jeans
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking