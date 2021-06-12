Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mads Eneqvist
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
steel industry
steel work
construction site
hard hat
construction worker
steel structure
steel construction
steel
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
hardhat
helmet
fireman
worker
Free stock photos
Related collections
KEL
21 photos
· Curated by André Reich
kel
construction
HD Grey Wallpapers
worker mood board
19 photos
· Curated by mo li
worker
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Circulor
49 photos
· Curated by Cali Mack
circulor
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers