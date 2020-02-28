Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dave Hoefler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Textures & Patterns
Share
Info
Madison, WI, USA
Published
on
February 28, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Just Ripples
Related tags
madison
HD Pattern Wallpapers
wi
usa
Texture Backgrounds
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Abstract Wallpapers
vertical
wisconsin
ripples
Winter Images & Pictures
no people
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
ripple
rug
Public domain images
Related collections
textures
384 photos
· Curated by RENATA CALFAT
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
water
7 photos
· Curated by cai Alan
HD Water Wallpapers
ripple
Sports Images
Bath
90 photos
· Curated by Wilhelm Gunkel
bath
outdoor
HD Wallpapers