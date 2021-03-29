Go to louwel nicolas's profile
@nicolaslouwel
Download free
black cow on brown wooden cart under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, Philippines
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

kalabaw lang ang tumatanda." (only carabao gets old)

Related collections

Devices
60 photos · Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking