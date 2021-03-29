Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
louwel nicolas
@nicolaslouwel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, Philippines
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
kalabaw lang ang tumatanda." (only carabao gets old)
Related tags
philippines
bongabon
nueva ecija
working animal
carabao
province
farm animals
Animals Images & Pictures
working
HD Blue Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
bull
mammal
human
People Images & Pictures
Horse Images
cattle
ox
machine
wheel
Public domain images
Related collections
Adventure & Action
112 photos
· Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Devices
60 photos
· Curated by Maria Scarzella Thorpe
device
work
HD Computer Wallpapers