Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anja Junghans
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bumblebee
nature images
nature green
plants wallpaper
makrophotography
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
invertebrate
honey bee
plant
pollen
hornet
andrena
wasp
photo
photography
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Blue
364 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
sea
outdoor