Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Rheeder
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A dog watches me on the Promenade in Cape Town.
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
promenade
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
cape town
path
walkway
People Images & Pictures
human
sidewalk
pavement
pedestrian
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Horse Images
HD Water Wallpapers
flagstone
railing
pet
canine
Free pictures
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Horses
24 photos
· Curated by P J
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Textures
166 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers