Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
sara nudaveritas
@nudaveritasara
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dolomites, Malga Ciapela, BL, Italy
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dolomites
Italy Pictures & Images
malga ciapela
bl
Nature Images
outdoors
Light Backgrounds
vegetation
larches
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
leaves
Free images
Related collections
Seasides
388 photos
· Curated by Maja Melcer
seaside
sea
rock
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
320 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
STYLED FOOD
352 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant