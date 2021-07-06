Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrés Rodríguez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
human
People Images & Pictures
torso
sphere
figurine
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Workspaces
73 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Oris-Chong
workspace
desk
work
Collection #169: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
xma