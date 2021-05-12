Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clarita
@peonyyy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
pollen
blossom
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
anther
petal
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Apple Watch
15 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology
Collection #145: Trello
9 photos · Curated by Trello
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
united state
Watch the Sky
212 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise