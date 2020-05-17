Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
John-Mark Strange
@j0hnmark
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Field by a lake in Somerset
Related tags
field
countryside
Grass Backgrounds
somerset
lake
Summer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
farm
rural
meadow
land
HD Scenery Wallpapers
pasture
Landscape Images & Pictures
sunlight
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
earth without art is just eh
11 photos
· Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
HD Art Wallpapers
craft
HD Color Wallpapers
Science
137 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
science
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers