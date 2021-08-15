Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Ringsmuth
@erikringsmuth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gull Lake, MN, USA
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gull lake
mn
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
panoramic
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
lagoon
land
river
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
shoreline
coast
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Tilted
69 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
tilted
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
The Stars Above My Head
297 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Divisions
321 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
division
HD Grey Wallpapers
building