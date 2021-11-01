Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorenz Lippert
@lorenzlippert
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Oberbalbach, Lauda-Königshofen, Deutschland
Published
on
November 1, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
deer on a hill scratching itself
Related tags
oberbalbach
lauda-königshofen
deutschland
Animals Images & Pictures
Deer Images & Pictures
Nature Images
germany
Birds Images
wildlife
mammal
elk
Free stock photos
Related collections
Blooms
171 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
hands
265 photos
· Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring