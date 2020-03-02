Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leon Oblak
@leonoblak16
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
nativity scene
jesus
nativity story
born
xmas
human
People Images & Pictures
hand
finger
Free images
Related collections
Holidays
29 photos
· Curated by R E
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
plant
Christmas
190 photos
· Curated by c g
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
christmas
299 photos
· Curated by Megan Blumentritt
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures