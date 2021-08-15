Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Davide Scutellaro
@davidscu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Metal Backgrounds
job
dark mood
wallpaper for mobile
workshop
forge
indoors
interior design
machine
Free images
Related collections
Flowers
763 photos · Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
plant
flora
Hiking Adventure
51 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
In the mountains
53 photos · Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor