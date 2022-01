Welcome Ganesha. . The 11-day long festival dedicated to Ganpati begins with Ganesh Chaturthi, and concludes with Anant Chaturdashi. People install an idol of Lord Ganesha and worship the god during this period. On Anant Chaturdashi, they bid farewell to god by immersing the idol in the river or any other water body. . . Visit my Instagram @umesh.sonii for more