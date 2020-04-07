Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Corina Rainer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Daisies and purple wild flowers
Related tags
daisies
HD Purple Wallpapers
purple wild flowers
urban
bokeh
meadow
HD Green Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
basel
switzerland
purple flowers
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant
Flower Images
blossom
daisy
Free images
Related collections
Summer Tones
157 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
blooming life
129 photos
· Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Collection #94: Shopify Partners
10 photos
· Curated by Shopify Partners
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers