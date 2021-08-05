Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Naresh Kumar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parashar Lake, D.P.F. Parashar Dhar, Himachal Pradesh
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Foggy Forest near Prashar lake
Related tags
himachal pradesh
parashar lake
d.p.f. parashar dhar
prashar lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
foggy forest
foggy
foggy mountain
Forest Backgrounds
forest fog
himachal
mandi
HD Forest Wallpapers
fog
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
pine
conifer
Free stock photos
Related collections
Mountains
9 photos
· Curated by Konrad Parasiński
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
yellow
126 photos
· Curated by apple s.
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
flora
Apple Watch
15 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology