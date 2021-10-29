Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kostiantyn Li
@leekos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sawed wooden texture, close up
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
lumber
clearcut
crop
cut
decor
decorative
floor
HD Forest Wallpapers
oak
Tree Images & Pictures
hardwood
material
Nature Images
parquet
HD Pattern Wallpapers
plank
process
section
stump
Backgrounds
Related collections
Vegan
154 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images