Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam
@sam_bad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
building
architecture
apse
dome
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos · Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Watch the Sky
212 photos · Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
starry night
122 photos · Curated by sieun yoo
starry
night
Star Images