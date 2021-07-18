Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Or Hakim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Netanya, Israel
Published
on
July 18, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
netanya
israel
tire
wheel
machine
car wheel
spoke
alloy wheel
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Landscape
384 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Eid
26 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
eid
human
People Images & Pictures
Long Exposure
534 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
long exposure
rock
outdoor