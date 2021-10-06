Go to Marcos Gabarda's profile
@cyberslas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Segovia, Segovia, España
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A view from the base of the fortress of Segovia.

Related collections

Creativity
60 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table
Happy Feet
117 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
feet
shoe
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking