Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katelyn Greer
@katelyn_g
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
green and purple
plants
leaves
green aesthetic
green and purple aesthetic
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Desktop Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
HD Desktop Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
acanthaceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Travel
527 photos · Curated by L P
Travel Images
netherlands
HD Grey Wallpapers
Hand Held Devices 📱
272 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers