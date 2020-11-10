Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrian Swancar
@a_d_s_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ring
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
finger
ring
bokeh
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
accessory
jewelry
accessories
wristwatch
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
personal
55 photos · Curated by the knight
personal
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
wwdits
263 photos · Curated by Charles
wwdit
old
Vintage Backgrounds
Rings
66 photos · Curated by Josephine Lewis
ring
accessory
jewelry