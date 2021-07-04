Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Manik Roy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Microphone
Related tags
microphones
omnidirectional
sound
recording
voiceover
microphone
vocal artist
vocal recording
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #48: Dave Gamache
9 photos
· Curated by Dave Gamache
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Christmas Traditions
841 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Tempest
66 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea