Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lenstravelier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indroda, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Monkey
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indroda
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
wildlife
wildlife photography
wildlife animal
aps
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
baboon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Frontal Facades
192 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
facade
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos · Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel
surfing
299 photos · Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor