Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mieke Campbell
@miekelauren
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
hair
Grass Backgrounds
plant
clothing
apparel
female
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
face
photography
photo
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Jewelry
103 photos
· Curated by Liz Fisher
jewelry
hand
People Images & Pictures
Beauty of Photography
129 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
I Do
82 photos
· Curated by Teresa Wong
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures