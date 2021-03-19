Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
muhamad ixsan
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Jalan Monkey Forest, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monkey look confused
Related collections
Flowers and Plants
338 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
leafe
Yoga mindfulness
66 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
Yoga Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Related tags
Monkey Images
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
jalan monkey forest
ubud
gianyar
bali
indonesia
baboon
monkey forest
confused
sad monkey
ask
Public domain images