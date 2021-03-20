Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ömer Karakus
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Gili Trawangan, Gili Indah, Kabupaten Lombok Utara, West-Nusa Tenggara, Indonesien
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bird shot with my DJI Drone in Gili Trawangan
Related collections
Looking up
43 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
looking up
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Food
369 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Food Images & Pictures
drink
vegetable
For the love of caffeine
124 photos
· Curated by Lydia Clinkscales
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
underwater
Landscape Images & Pictures
gili trawangan
gili indah
kabupaten lombok utara
west-nusa tenggara
indonesien
Fish Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
gili islands
ships
colours
Travel Images
HD Wallpapers
Free pictures