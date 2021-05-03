Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
STEPHEN SHEPPARD
@bydebay
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Picayune Strand, Florida, USA
Published
on
May 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pine lily in the Picayune Strand State Forest.
Related tags
picayune strand
Florida Pictures & Images
usa
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
lily
anther
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Retro Tech
44 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Globes and Maps
149 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images