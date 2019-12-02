Go to Patricia Tsernoshova's profile
@tsernoshova
Download free
selective focus photo of green leafed-plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Plant in sunlight

Related collections

Flora
580 photos · Curated by Orn Rhy
flora
Flower Images
plant
ERN & LU
186 photos · Curated by Lizzie Braicks
home office
home
office
Hygee Comfy Cozy
527 photos · Curated by Stephanie Bergeron
cozy
hygge
cup
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking