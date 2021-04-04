Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kirkby Lonsdale, Carnforth, United Kingdom
Published
on
April 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Never give up stone
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kirkby lonsdale
carnforth
united kingdom
text
rock
handwriting
Free images
Related collections
Sports from Above
37 photos · Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Healthy Living
80 photos · Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora