Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
John-Paul Rowe
@jprowe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Published
on
November 7, 2020
DSC-RX10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lions walking along a path
Related tags
kenya
masai mara national reserve
Lion Images
masai mara
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
bush
vegetation
mammal
Horse Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Elephant Images & Pictures
outdoors
path
field
ground
grassland
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Red
120 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
bright, white + light.
232 photos
· Curated by Gospel Express Ministries
Light Backgrounds
bright
HD White Wallpapers
Conceptual
303 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
conceptual
People Images & Pictures
man