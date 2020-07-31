Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vy Lê
@levyy_99
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 31, 2020
Apple, iPhone 6s Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
library of Can Tho University
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
shelf
room
library
Book Images & Photos
aisle
furniture
bookcase
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Libraries & Bookstores
466 photos · Curated by Jane Adams
bookstore
library
Book Images & Photos
Addy
140 photos · Curated by Carlie Z
addy
leisure activity
human
Indoor PT 2
67 photos · Curated by Sal _
indoor
furniture
plant