Efekan Akyüz
Cumhuriyet, Sakarya Caddesi, Çankaya/Ankara, Türkiye
Published on
July 2, 2021
Scenes from the Istanbul Convention action in Ankara
cumhuriyet
sakarya caddesi
çankaya/ankara
türkiye
pride
pride flag
lgbtq
lgbt pride
lgbtq pride
pride month
istanbul sözleşmesi
